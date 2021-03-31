mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GirlzLuhDev & Remble Team Up For "Day 1 Starter"

Alex Zidel
March 31, 2021 15:51
100 Views
01
0
UMG RecordingsUMG Recordings
UMG Recordings

Day 1 Starter
GirlzLuhDev Feat. Remble

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

GirlzLuhDev and Remble release their new song "Day 1 Starter".


GirlzLuhDev has officially returned with his latest single "Day 1 Starter" with a feature from Remble.

Well-known for his breakout single "Tooka", 17-year-old rapper GirlzLuhDev has attracted a lot of attention over the last year as a rising star. The Inglewood, California representative seemingly already knows his market and he continues to push toward national recognition with his latest release. Dropping "Day 1 Starter" alongside a new music video, the former basketball star trades flows with Remble as they both refuse to sit on the bench-- even for a minute. 

In the video, Dev and Remble hang with the rest of their crew, trapping outside of an abandoned house and dancing to the new song.

Listen to "Day 1 Starter" below. If you're feeling this record, be sure to vote for GirlzLuhDev for the tenth spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman List.

Quotable Lyrics:

Remble, say it's Remble when you see me around
If I see chains, I'm bringin' heaters out
Beat a block, he looked at me like he just seen an opp
Demon time, I brought a .40, he had a decent 9

GirlzLuhDev
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
GirlzLuhDev Remble new music inglewood new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS GirlzLuhDev & Remble Team Up For "Day 1 Starter"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject