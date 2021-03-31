GirlzLuhDev & Remble Team Up For "Day 1 Starter"

GirlzLuhDev has officially returned with his latest single "Day 1 Starter" with a feature from Remble.
Well-known for his breakout single "Tooka", 17-year-old rapper GirlzLuhDev has attracted a lot of attention over the last year as a rising star. The Inglewood, California representative seemingly already knows his market and he continues to push toward national recognition with his latest release. Dropping "Day 1 Starter" alongside a new music video, the former basketball star trades flows with Remble as they both refuse to sit on the bench-- even for a minute.
In the video, Dev and Remble hang with the rest of their crew, trapping outside of an abandoned house and dancing to the new song.
Listen to "Day 1 Starter" below. If you're feeling this record, be sure to vote for GirlzLuhDev for the tenth spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman List.
Quotable Lyrics:
Remble, say it's Remble when you see me around
If I see chains, I'm bringin' heaters out
Beat a block, he looked at me like he just seen an opp
Demon time, I brought a .40, he had a decent 9