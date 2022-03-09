Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., & Smoke DZA Announce New Collab Album With Lead Single, "Put You On"

Girl Talk has officially collided with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for a brand new collaborative album out next month, and they're kicking off the rollout with the release of the new single, "Put You On."

The 70s-soul-sampling record is the first song to be released from the upcoming album, Full Court Press, which marks over ten years of friendship between Girl Talk, Wiz, K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA. Girl Talk describes the forthcoming body of work as a "unique intersection of all of our work," joining forces with some of rap's most respected forces for his first album since 2010's All Day.

"These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room," said Girl Talk. "I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it. Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music. It's like with my previous albums, I'm trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new."



"Full Court Press" cover artwork -- Credit: Shot By Cones

Speaking on the experience of working with such a talented group of guys, Wiz said, "Working with Girl Talk, Krit and DZA was a dope experience. We got to mix all our sounds together and make a true timeless classic."

DZA added, "Getting together with my brothers Wiz and Krit, and adding Girl Talk to the mix is a perfect combo of swag, raps, weed and lyrics that can’t be duplicated."

Listen to the first single below and stay tuned for Full Court Press releasing on April 8.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop up on a different plane

I'm 'bout to cop a different chain

I'm 'bout to cop a different whip

Every night a different dip