Girl Talk Enlists Dreamville's Bas For New Single "Fallin'"

Girl Talk and Bas may have first linked up on the song "Outta Pocket" from Revenge of the Dreamers III earlier this year, but their chemistry makes it sound like they've been making music together much longer than that.

Girl Talk told Complex that he had been a Bas fan for some time, first encountering his music with 2016's Too High to Riot. He recalled that he was struck by the rapper's unique blend of technical skill and melodic sensibility.

"When we linked up, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running," said Girl Talk of the making of the new single. "The whole thing came together quickly!"

Over Girl Talk's ambient production, Bas' dexterous flow weaves through the sort of pockets that an Andre 3000 or a Smino would find.

His hook is punctuated by Girl Talk's ghostly plucks, which echo behind him and wrap around his voice as he sings, "fallin'/don't know how low I be."

Check out "Fallin'" below. Do you want to hear the duo collaborate on more music? Let us know in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Cut the tension with a Ginsu knife

It get hard to handle but it get you right

Priceless lessons falling to me, perfect blessings

Read intentions clear, I’m never second guessing

I’m ready, born to ball

My chick is ready too

She dressing for the ball

Giuseppe on her shoes

It’s scary where we grew up

Only a few of us privy to life

I used to think that we the ones living it right