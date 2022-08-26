The Internet is a wonderful place for legends to in the game to keep up with the culture and showcase that they still got it every now and then. It's not rare for seasoned artists to have a resurgence or another shot at fame after going viral on the Internet, intentionally or unintentionally. For Ginuwine, his peculiar dance moves during a recent show in Georgia has turned him into an overnight sensation once again.

Though it took a few days, several memes and celebrity reactions for the 51-year old singer to realize he was the talk of the town, he eventually caught on and took to Instagram to deliver a message to his followers and critics. Ginuwine wrote, "I was shooting TV stuff in Vegas that you will see in October (secret), but couldn’t respond to a lot of this internet cyber stuff. Phone been ringing, blogs calling, friends calling. WOW.”

The "Same Ol' G" singer admitted that he had no idea that he was still meme worthy, adding, "I see I gotta stop calling myself the ole man lol. I didn’t know I was still even newsworthy. And for those who know me you already know I’m defiant as f**k so letsgetit!!!! Funny or not, my homies always tell me, you don’t understand who you are G. Wow! Ok, now I do, so it’s on. Thank ya’ll indeed.”

Turning lemons into lemonade, it seems as if Ginuwine plans to capitalize off the viral dance video. He added a few hashtags to his post letting fan in on his next hustle, "PODCAST ( THE G spot ) coming sooner now Fosho, ask me anything let’s have some dammit fun, thanks nephews #bobbleheadscoming #slipperscoming #turnitintomoney #supportfolks #wine #loversandhaters #nofilter I need to get to a million get me there my people lol letsgetit!!!!"

See Ginuwine's viral moment below.