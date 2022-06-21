Music releases have a tendency to evoke strong reactions, but Diddy's "Gotta Move On" has caused more ruckus than usual. Sean "Diddy" or "Love" Combs has been teasing his all-R&B label Love Records, and recently, he shared his single "Gotta Move On" which is slated for inclusion on the mogul's forthcoming project. The Bryson Tiller-assisted track has been debated online, but the single had many believing that Diddy referenced his ex, Cassie, in one of the lyrics.

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, also believed that Diddy was mentioning his wife and unleashed a subliminal shot in an Instagram Story post. "Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends," he wrote above the image with a link to an "LGBT foundation." He added, "Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources."

As the internet reeled from Fine touching on rumors that have plagued Diddy for decades, the Bad Boy icon's ex-situationship Gina Huynh returned with a complaint of her own. According to her, she was the one who put Diddy on to "Gotta Move On," so she's requesting a "finder's fee."

"I'm in a 'I don't give a f*ck' mood today," she said in a video. "First of all, I put you onto that song and if it wasn't for me you wouldn't have this song on your album. Okay?" Huynh also posted a video showing her listening to the pre-Diddy track along with a date to seemingly confirm her allegations.

"I've been nothing but nice to someone for almost a DECADE to get treated like this. PUBLICLY!!" she wrote in a separate post. "Am I not allowed to stand up for myself????? Man if y'all only knew.. F*ck I can only take so much." She added that people judging her would do the same.

Check it out below.