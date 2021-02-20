Following her split with Disney, Gina Carano of The Mandalorian has done an interview with The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, with whom she will be working on a future movie. Disney parted ways with Carano after she compared modern-day conservatives with the Jewish people during the Holocaust. She has additionally posted anti-mask sentiments on social media as well.



“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” the actress tells Shapiro in an interview that will release some time this weekend, according to Deadline. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply."

She adds: “I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job.”

Carano goes on to explain that she learned she was dismissed from the series in the same way much of the general public did: Twitter.

“How I found out was that I looked on the internet, and you know, you check your Twitter and I’m trending and the ‘fire Gina Carano’ hashtag worked," she says.

Disney has yet to confirm a release window for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

