A Hollywood actress is feeling the consequences of a social media controversy today (February 10). In a recent TikTok post, Gina Carano, a former MMA fighter and actress on The Mandalorian, suggested that in these political times, being a Republican is much like being a Jewish person during the reign of Nazi Germany. "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors," Carano said in a since-deleted post. Soon, Cancel Culture was at its mark as it rallied against Carano, and now it's being reported that her career has taken a hit.



Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

According to both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Carano is no longer being represented by United Talent Agency (UTA). It has been revealed that Lucasfilm has also issued a statement about the controversy, noting that Carano won't return to The Mandalorian amid the unclear future about her character.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," reads the statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” The response to her consequences has been mixed, so check out a few below.

[via][via]