Gillie Da Kid is a huge name in the podcast world although it is important to note that he is a man of many talents. For instance, he is also an artist who has amassed a loyal and dedicated fanbase. In his spare time, Gillie has also shown himself to be a pretty solid basketball player, and over the weekend, he got to showcase his talents at the BIG3 celebrity game.

Ice Cube's BIG3 league had its championship weekend in Atlanta recently, and there was quite a bit of content to consume. For instance, the league had its first-ever All-Star Game, and it also had its first celebrity game which featured the likes of NLE Choppa, Rob Gronkowski, and of course, Gillie Da Kid.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

In the end, Gillie Da Kid proved himself to be the best player on the court. As you can see in the clip down below, Gillie could be found all over the court, making plays and ensuring his team's victory. He even won player of the game for his efforts, which led to a hilarious reaction.

Gillie ended up falling to his knees, all while pretending to cry. That's when he did his very best LeBron imitation, saying "Cleveland, this is for you." Of course, this is reminiscent of what LeBron did back in 2016.





