Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has announced that he is starting his coaching career in honor of Kobe Bryant. Agent Zero took to instagram on Tuesday to reveal how Kobe recently advised him to put his basketball mind to use rather than wasting his time being a jackass on social media. As a result, Arenas will be now coaching a local U14 team in Southern California.

The caption of his writes:

I will fulfill the task u requested from me in this picture 🙏🏾💯 You told me to use my bright basketball mind on some form of coaching on an nba/college bench or coaching kids🏀💯 stop wasting it being an idiot on social media....Today I'm starting my coaching career with @socalcavs 14u "the legacy of an assassins mind will live on"#mambamentality Location: Birmingham High School 17000 Haynes St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Days: Every Tuesday and Thursday. 5-11 years old | 6:00 - 8:00pm 12-15 years old | 7:00 - 9:00pm.

It remains to be seen how the NBA will formally honor Kobe Bryant but there are several options being floated around, including name the All Star trophy after him, or retiring No. 24. Multiple players around the league who currently wear No. 8 or No. 24, such as Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando's Terrence Ross, have already announced that they have changed their jersey numbers. Others are expected to follow.