Gilbert Arenas was a pretty good player during his time in the league so it's not surprising that he feels as though he can speak on the future of the sport, especially when it comes to some of the up-and-coming athletes. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Arenas spoke about a plethora of topics and even got to touch on the fact that he has worked out with Bronny James Jr. who is the 14-year-old son of LeBron James. Bronny has been receiving a ton of praise as of late thanks to his dunking ability and highlight-reel plays that go viral almost every single week.

Arenas already has some high praise for Bronny and went on to say that if there is anyone who could potentially challenge LeBron's throne, it would be his own son.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

"The only person that's gonna challenge LeBron's stats is the next one coming," Arenas said. "He's a super freak."

It remains to be seen whether or not Bronny can really be that great although so far, the signs are pointing in the right direction. There is no denying that Bronny has the tools to become a star and in just a few years, some believe he will be a highly sought after recruit for a big-time college program.

With a player like Arenas co-signing the young star, it's safe to say that the sky is the limit for Bronny as he maneuvers his way through high school basketball.