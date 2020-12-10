Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP and is considered to be a top-three player in the entire league. Despite this, he has yet to make it to an NBA Finals and many fans are wondering if he will ever be able to do it. The Greek Freak is entering the final year of his deal with the Bucks and if they don't win the championship, then there is a real possibility that he could be going elsewhere.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, former player Gilbert Arenas spoke about Giannis' situation and seemed to have a fairly harsh assessment of the way Giannis plays. During the podcast, Arenas compared Giannis to James Harden, noting that their styles are why they never go far in the playoffs.

“To be honest, he’s the James Harden of the East Coast,” Arenas said. “What James Harden is in the West, is what Giannis is there. You have a guy who’s not a point guard, who dominates the ball, and he’s playing one style. And that style is: ‘I’m gonna try to take all the big men who can’t move off the dribble, Euro step and get some dunks.’ That is amazing during the regular season, but when that court gets small you can’t do that anymore.”

Giannis and Harden are two of the most scrutinized players in the league, despite being considered top-5 in the entire league. Ultimately, Arenas' assessment is hard to argue against, especially as the playoff results speak for themselves.

