"No Chill Gil" is counting himself lucky after he was reportedly involved in a car crash over Fourth of July weekend. According to TMZ, it was almost three o' clock in the afternoon when Gilbert Arenas was cruising down the 101 freeway in Los Angeles. As he was driving in his Maybach, someone in a Toyota RAV4 struck his luxury vehicle causing their car to go out of control. The RAV4 reportedly rolled and landed upside down, right there in the middle of the freeway.

Following the crash, it's safe to say that the basketball player's Maybach has seen better days. Surprisingly, no one involved was seriously injured—and Arenas wasn't even hurt at all. Arenas shared a video clip of the aftermath on social media that showed the damage to the rear of his Maybach and the unbelievable Toyota driver stuck inside their car. Multiple people pulled over and jumped out of their vehicles to help as traffic came to a standstill.



Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

TMZ reports that the day before the accident, Arenas and his BIG3 Enemies team scored a victory over the Ghost Ballers. In the video upload Arenas shared on social media, he joked, "@thebig3 the ghost ballers musta sent a killer to stop me since they couldn't."