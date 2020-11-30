Nate Robinson had an unsuccessful foray into the boxing world on Saturday night as he was absolutely demolished by the likes of Jake Paul. Robinson's loss came in the second round after he was knocked down twice in a matter of seconds. It was clear that he simply didn't have the same experience as Paul, which led to a pretty horrific outcome that was followed up with plenty of memes.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, the memes have died down, and now, many have decided to show their support for Robinson. Among those people is none other than former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, who hyped up Robinson on Instagram.

“You went out there, you got knocked out and became and instant [sic] meme NOW get back in the lab. That a** whooping was no different then the first time you had to guard Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Baron Davis and me. We beat that a** and that didn’t stop you from putting on that jersey.” Arenas wrote. "Lick ur wounds, watch what u did wrong, watch what u did right,adjust,study becuz it's never where u start it's where u finish ð¯ u said u we're doing this for all the hoopers then u should know a real hooper bounce back game is litty."

Arenas went on to say that Robinson should already be thinking about a rematch with Paul as the first fight didn't necessarily count. At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not Robinson will want to do that, although a rematch would certainly draw a lot of money.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images