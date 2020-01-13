American supermodel, Gigi Hadid, born Jelena Noura Hadid, has been revealed as one of the potential jurors in the upcoming Harvey Weinstein criminal case. The former film mogul is charged with two counts of predatory sex assault, two counts of rape, and one count of a criminal sex act arising from the allegations from multiple women who have come forward with their claims.

Earlier today (Jan. 13), the world-renowned fashion model was swallowed by a sea of paparazzi upon her arrival at the courthouse in Manhattan dressed in an oversized blazer, white t-shirt, and sunglasses. On the fifth day of jury selection, the 24-year-old socialite was summoned by the court along with 119 other prospective jurors for the case slated to begin Jan. 22.

When all of the potential jurors were asked by Justice James Burke if they knew him, the lawyers, or the defendant, Hadid casually raised her hand and identified herself as she stood in the jury box. Hadid announced, "I have met the defendant."

To which Burke responded, "Do you think you can be a fair and impartial juror in this case?" The model simply responded, "Yes."

The judge went on to read out a list of potential witnesses including the likes of Rosie Perez, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, and more. Then proceeded to ask the prospective jurors if any of them knew them personally. Hadid raised her hand an additional time stating, "I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty."

Hadid, who was spotted with ex-boyfriend Zayne Malik recently, closed out the encounter saying, "I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts."

Hadid and others were ordered to return next week to join other pre-screened jurymen from which twelve jurors and six alternates will be selected. If convicted, Harvey Weinstein faces up to a life sentence in prison. Check out the clip of Gigi Hadid entering the Manhattan courthouse earlier today in the video provided above.