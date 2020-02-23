Jake Paul is no novice at stirring the pot; he is a YouTube personality after all. He is also the guy that desperately tried to incite a boxing match with Soulja Boy. Given his track record, it makes sense that he attempted to expose Zayn Malik on Twitter on Sunday morning (Feb. 23).

According to Paul, he approached Malik at a function and the singer treated him very poorly, which had Paul ready to throw hands. Paul tweeted, "almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

In a follow-up tweet, Paul provided more details about Malik's tempermental behaviour. "bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out 'you wanna test me mate' lol I feel bad for childhood stars."

It was then proven that Paul has no reason to pity Malik for being lonely because his girlfriend Gigi Hadid came to his defence. Hadid ruthlessly clapped back at Paul with the following tweet: "Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed..."

That's that on that.