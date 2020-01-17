Yesterday we reported on the possibility that model Gigi Hadid would have to be a juror in the upcoming criminal case against Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by many famous women and his time has arrived to sit in court and have a jury decide his sentence. When Gigi attended the courthouse in Manhattan a few days back, she among the other potential jurors was asked by Justice James Burke if they knew Harvey or any lawyers.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

"I have met the defendant," Gigi stated, adding how she also knew some of the women accusing him such as Rosie Perez, Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron. However, despite her minor knowledge in the case, Gigi stated how she would "still [be] able to keep an open mind on the facts."

TMZ now reports that Gigi has been dropped for having to do any jury duties. While she showed up to court this morning, her attendance was short. Apparently the issue was that Gigi is close friends with model Cara Delevingne, one of the many women to accuse Harvey of sexual assault.

Cara shared her story with Harvey on Instagram, detailing how he invited her into his office and tried to make her kiss another woman before trying to kiss Cara himself. "I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear," she wrote.