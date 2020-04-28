Congratulations just may be in order for Hollywood couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Aside from a very brief breakup in 2018 and reports that they split sometime in 2019, the famous couple has been together since 2015, capturing the attention of mainstream media and millions of fans. The 27-year-old former One Direction singer and 25-year-old supermodel have graced magazine covers together and appeared on red carpets, all the while keeping their personal life under wraps. Now, it's being reported that they're expanding their family to a party of three.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Details regarding the reported pregnancy have been scarce, so it's unclear how far along they are in their journey. Yet, TMZ reports that their source claims Gigi is about 20 weeks along. On April 23, Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday, and over on her Instagram page she shared a few images of her quarantined celebration with her beau. The public has stormed the couple's social media pages for any hints about a baby-to-be, but have come up empty.

However, back in February, i-D Magazine published an interview with GiGi Hadid where she spoke about wanting to settle down and have kids. "I think that as I get older ... well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling," she said. "I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!" Get those recipes ready.

