Giggs Slides Through With A Mean Verse On Youngs Teflon's "Da Codes"

Youngs Teflon spent a good chunk of 2021 under the radar. He released one single, "Sharks," as fans anticipated his return. However, he's been making up for his absence in the past few months with an influx of new music. In February, he unveiled the single, "Barcodes" ahead of the release of All Eyes On Me Against The World. Now, he's returned with the official remix.

Drill music might be dominating the UK but Youngs Teflon's latest record offers the griminess of New York's golden era. The rapper returned with the remix of "Barcodes," titled, "Da Codes" with some assistance from Giggs. The Peckham rapper sprinkles his menacing attitude over the piano-laden production to bring a deeper authentic feel to the song.

Check out the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm back with the Techas

I sat with the steppers

You wolves get clapped, I'm a shepherd

If life brings you lessons

They fold under pressure

And that's when we bless him