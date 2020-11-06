mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giggs Releases New Mixtape "Now Or Never" Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jorja Smith, & More

Alex Zidel
November 06, 2020 16:10
Now Or Never
Giggs

UK rap legend Giggs releases a new mixtape called "Now Or Never" with features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jorja Smith, Dave, and more.


There is no disputing the impact that Giggs has had on the history of rap in the United Kingdom. 

One of the most prolific rappers to have come from across the pond, Giggs continues to add to his discography, coming through with his Now Or Never mixtape today.

The project came as a surprise to fans of the iconic rapper, who only started teasing its arrival with a cryptic video posted yesterday. The tape may have been a shock to some but it was a long time coming for Giggs, who enlisted the help of some heavy hitters.

Now Or Never features appearances from A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jorja Smith, Dave, Obongjayar, Emeli Sandé, and more.

The mixtape is accompanied by the new music video for "Buff Baddies", the third song on the tracklist.

Listen to the new mixtape below and let us know if you're rocking with it!

Tracklist:

1. Now Or Never
2. All Spinach
3. Buff Baddies
4. Debonair
5. 100 Reps (feat. Kyze)
6. Changed Me (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
7. Branch Out
8. No Back Bone (feat. Aystar & Tiny Boost)
9. Everybody Dead (feat. Demarco)
10. Don't Be Shy (feat. Obongjayar)
11. I'm Workin (feat. Jorja Smith)
12. Krash
13. Man Are Outside
14. Straight Murder (Giggs & David) [feat. Dave]
15. Hoochies
16. It's Hard (feat. Emeli Sandé)

