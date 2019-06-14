Giggs Links Up With Toronto's Puffy L'z On "Front Gates"

Halal Gang's Puffy L'z has been making noise for a minute without actually releasing a project. With each release, he, along with the rest of Halal Gang, continue to make noise outside of their hometown of Toronto. There's a lot of similarities between the culture in both Toronto and London which is why you've seen such close ties between artists from both cities. Most recently, Puffy L'z linked up with Giggs for his new single, "Front Gate."

Puffy L'z is back with another heater for the streets with his latest track. Enlisting Hollowman Giggs, the two of them swap back and forth on the track. Puffy's latest single follows the release of April's "Letter To My Akhs."

As for Giggs, he's a few months removed from the release of his last project, BIG BAD... that arrived in February.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything's organic, never see me force it

Gangsta when I'm steppin' but you see me corporate

She gave me the pussy, now she's feelin' awkward

I'm just like, 'what's happenin'?' but I'm really cautious

N***as runnin' 'round thinkin' it's a race

And that just got me thinkin' 'bout the hare & tortoise