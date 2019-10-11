Giggs Joins Wretch 32 On Brand New Banger "10/10"

Two of the U.K. OGs have linked up for a brand new banger. Wretch 32 may have not had the same sort of North American success as other U.K. artists but he continues to maintain his position as a force to be reckoned with in grime. Take for example his latest single, "10/10." Alongside Giggs, the two rappers link up over a grim, trap-influenced beat while Wretch 32 and Giggs flex their status and lyrical abilities. The two have collaborated with each other and their latest collab just further proves that no chemistry between them has been lost.

Over the past few months, Wretch 32's released singles like "Mummys Boy" and "Spin Around." With the release of his new collaboration with Giggs, keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Wretch 32.

Quotable Lyrics

10, ten up on the scales, you should call me 36

Made money from the yay like my n***a Burna did

Had to tell Bernadette, stop tryna burn a bridge

I'm just trying to miss the burns, you're just tryna burn a spliff

Let it burn, let it burn, Burna Boy, burn a bitch

All my n***as unemployed but know how to work their wrist