Giggs Joins Jesse James Solomon On Gully Banger "Tit For Tat"

Jesse James Solomon has been on the grind for years now and he's continued to put on for South-East London with every single effort. Most recently, he linked up with Giggs for his latest single, "Tit For Tat." There are layers to Solomon's artistry as a storyteller and a lyrics. He teams up with Giggs along with producer Farhot who delivers a smooth, 808-heavy beat. Giggs comes through on the second verse completely unapologetic as he flexes the glory and power.

Giggs has continued to dish out some solid guest verse in recent times but he's also continued to bring heat for the streets. He released his latest project, BIG BAD... earlier this year featuring Jadakiss, Ghetts, French Montana, Lil Yachty, Swizz Beatz and more.

Quotable Lyrics

Flexing on my ex but shit don't give a fuck

'Cause I'm smelling like a million bucks

Was in Sweden, what a lovely evening

They see negative, I just see the plus