Giggs Assists Ray Blk On "Games"

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 12:16
Games
RAY BLK Feat. Giggs

The UK singer taps Giggs for a brand new banger.


RAY BLK has kept fans waiting nearly three years now for the follow-up to 2018's Empress. The critically acclaimed project further propelled her star status across the globe but she's been keeping things moving with the release of several solid singles. In 2019, she teamed up with Chip for "Action" and dropped off "Lovesick" as well as its remixes with Ivorian Doll, Madara Beatz, and MJ Cole. Fans are anticipating her next move and what she's getting up to next.

This week, she slid through with her first offering of the year with some assistance from Giggs on "Games." Even though the drill influence is evident in its production, Giggs and Ray BLK turn it into an infectious banger.

Check out Ray BLK's new single with Giggs below.

Quotable Lyrics
What's this quest?
I weren't even feeling the vibe that I got off this text
You wanted a piece of the pie
Now, please, off this dress

RAY BLK
RAY BLK Giggs
