Giggs & Dave Reunite For "Straight Murder"

Leave it to Giggs to quietly come through with heat. The rapper released his latest project, Now Or Never on Friday with little warning following a year of tearing through guest verses. The rapper's latest project is stacked but still maintains his roots in road rap, though he does get some assistance from artists from across the world.

One of the many highlights on the project comes towards the end of the project. Dave and Giggs connect, once again, for "Straight Murder (Giggs & David)," a record that finds them trading bars without being restricted by a hook. Straight bars. Dave kicks things off by reminiscing about friends-turned-foes over chilling trap production before Giggs takes it over to close out the track.

Peep their record below.

Quotable Lyrics

She wants gourmet breakfast, bitch go make cereal

All day flexing, chick named Muriel

Wants Balmain dresses, love silk material

Pack just landed (Yeah)

Big stand off, man got brandished

Man best sit down, yeah

Sat then landed

Private, talkin' bread, that's that language

