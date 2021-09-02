Gift Of Gab's Posthumous Single "Alchemy" Has Arrived

Following the death of Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab in June, the late rapper's team has delivered a posthumous single from his upcoming album Finding Inspiration Somehow. Set to arrive on September 10th, the thirteen-track project is set to feature guest appearances from Windstrong, Vursatyl, Lateef The Truthspeaker, Sh8peshifter, and Joyo Velarde.

On "Alchemy," Gift Of Gab showcases his incredible flow, blending technical prowess with emotional reflections. "I toured the world and been to where the, the planes have flown and sipped some seltzer," he raps. "And now through all the highs and all the lows I'm in the midst of kidney failure? / a different plight, a different realm, the ifs, the whys, the hows, the whens, the wheres / a different test with different kinds of questions, I hit here tied to this machine connected."

Check out the posthumous single from Gift Of Gab now, and look for the entire Finding Inspiration Somehow album to arrive on September 10th.

