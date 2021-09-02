mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gift Of Gab's Posthumous Single "Alchemy" Has Arrived

Mitch Findlay
September 02, 2021 12:24
47 Views
00
0
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Image via YouTube

Alchemy
Gift Of Gab

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The late Gift Of Gab's team delivers a new posthumous single "Alchemy," arriving ahead of his album "Finding Inspiration Somehow."


Following the death of Blackalicious MC Gift Of Gab in June, the late rapper's team has delivered a posthumous single from his upcoming album Finding Inspiration Somehow. Set to arrive on September 10th, the thirteen-track project is set to feature guest appearances from Windstrong, Vursatyl, Lateef The Truthspeaker, Sh8peshifter, and Joyo Velarde. 

On "Alchemy," Gift Of Gab showcases his incredible flow, blending technical prowess with emotional reflections. "I toured the world and been to where the, the planes have flown and sipped some seltzer," he raps. "And now through all the highs and all the lows I'm in the midst of kidney failure? / a different plight, a different realm, the ifs, the whys, the hows, the whens, the wheres / a different test with different kinds of questions, I hit here tied to this machine connected."

Check out the posthumous single from Gift Of Gab now, and look for the entire Finding Inspiration Somehow album to arrive on September 10th.

Quotable Lyrics

I toured the world and been to where the, the planes have flown and sipped some seltzer
And now through all the highs and all the lows I'm in the midst of kidney failure? 
A different plight, a different realm, the ifs, the whys, the hows, the whens, the wheres
A different test with different kinds of questions, I hit here tied to this machine connected

Gift Of Gab
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  47
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gift Of Gab Blackalicious
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gift Of Gab's Posthumous Single "Alchemy" Has Arrived
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject