Jenkins tweets "Best news ever.. Thank you," after being released by Giants.
The New York Giants have cut ties with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, following his use of the 'r-word' during a twitter dispute and his failure to apologize for the incident.
Jenkins was asked about the usage of the word on Thursday, and simply described it as his "slang," telling reporters that it's "just part of my culture."
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur issued the following statement on Friday regarding Jenkins' release.
“This was an organizational decision. From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”
Jenkins also issued a brief statement on Friday morning, as he took to twitter with the following message: "Best news ever.. Thank you."
According to ESPN, the 31-year old defensive back had one year, $11.25 million remaining on his contract with the G-Men. In 13 games this season he recorded 54 tackles with four interceptions, which is tied for fourth most in the NFL.
The Giants (2-11) will host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, followed by divisional games against the Washington Redskins on the road and Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 17.