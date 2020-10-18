New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board suffered a scary hit during Sunday's victory over the Washington Football Team that left the receiver immobilized. After the game, the team revealed that Board suffered a concussion and a sprained neck.

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

"The one thing I can say, good-news-wise, is that even on the field, he was moving, he was conscious, he was responding," head coach Joe Judge said. "He had movement in all his extremities. They obviously had to have some precautions with what they were doing."

The hit came early in the third quarter when he was hit by Deshazor Everett after attempting to catch a pass from Daniel Jones. He was carted off the field and ruled out for the rest of the game.

"I heard the collision. I knew it was a good hit. I looked over there and saw him," Giants' Darius Slayton said. "Obviously, first thing I did was I prayed for him. I will continue to pray for him. They said nothing was wrong with his neck. Nothing wrong with his spine. Just concussed. Obviously, I wouldn't even want that to be wrong with him, but I'm fortunate that he's alert, he's OK."

Slayton says he expects Board to be released from the hospital Sunday night.

[Via]