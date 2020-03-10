Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the best players in the entire NBA and as the season goes on, it appears as though he will probably end up taking his second straight MVP title. What makes Giannis particularly interesting right now is the fact that he is a free agent in 2021. However, he has the ability to sign a max extension this summer, if he so chooses. If Giannis were to sign this kind of deal, the Milwaukee Bucks would immediately become an attractive landing spot for potential free agents.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Giannis could actually be the puppet master when it comes to this summer's free agent frenzy. Some teams are preparing for 2021 and the possibility of signing Giannis. This means the summer could be quite dry. If Giannis were to resign with the Bucks early, then many teams could end up trashing their Giannis plans in favor of some drastic player movement.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“If he signs that supermax extension this summer and all of the teams that are sort of saving, you know, keeping their ammo dry for 2021 may begin to make action" Windhorst said during ESPN podcast. "They tell me this summer’s star movement may be hinged on whether or not Giannis extends or not. If he extends, you’ll all of a sudden see more action.”

For Bucks fans, the next year and a half are going to be very stressful. If the team doesn't win a title, Giannis will perhaps want to look elsewhere. If that's the case, the team will be missing out on a generational talent who made the franchise relevant again.