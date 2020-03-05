Basketball fans will be treated to a potential NBA Finals preview on Friday night as LeBron James and the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers play host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between the league's top two teams, Giannis offered high praise for LeBron as he described what his fellow MVP candidate has accomplished this season as nothing short of amazing.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

During a media scrum at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Giannis said of LeBron's play this season: "It's amazing... Thirty-five and playing at a high level. ... He just leads the path for us. A lot of times we think that 'Ok, we're going to retire at 35,' but seeing a guy at 35, being still top-three best player in the world, that makes us want to be there." He adds, "It makes me want to be there one day," Giannis said. "I keep taking care of my body, eating the right way, being healthy. He paved the way. Hopefully we can follow."

Giannis is right. Judging by what LeBron is doing at age 35, it wouldn't be surprising if he continues playing until he's 45. In his 17th NBA season, the four-time MVP is averaging 25.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game, all while leading the Lakers to a 47-13 record.

You can watch the two superstars go head-to-head on Friday night on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30pm ET.