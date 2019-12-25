Nike and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have another "Coming To America" sneaker in the works, coming on the heels of the Prince Akeem inspired colorway that dropped in July. This time around, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 arrives in a "Soul Glo" colorway that pulls inspiration from the film's Jheri curl commercial.

It remains to be seen if this second Coming To America will be joined by a matching range of apparel like the first colorway, but we'll learn more in the near future as the kicks are officially scheduled to launch on Saturday, December 28 for the retail price of $120.

Giannis and his NBA-leading Bucks will visit the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate, and the belief is that he'll have these special edition kicks on his feet for the occasion.

Check out the Soul Glo commercial that inspired the colorway, as well as some additional images of the upcoming Nike Air Zoom Freak 1, below.

Nike

Nike

Nike