Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the biggest stars in the NBA right now, and as one would expect, it has led to a ton of popularity amongst fans. This popularity has allowed Giannis to get his very own signature sneaker line with the likes of Nike. His latest model is the Nike Zoom Freak 3 and for now, it is being heavily considered as his best model to date. With that in mind, Nike is looking to give the shoe some phenomenal new collabs, including this latest one with UNO.

UNO is one of the most popular card games in the entire world, and this collaboration fits the aesthetics of the game. There will be two colorways here including an all-blue model and an all-red version. From there, the logo on the tongue says "UNO" while the shoe on the right has Giannis' logo. There are various other references to UNO throughout each shoe, and overall, it makes for a very solid collab that will get fans excited.

No release date has been announced just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.



Image via Nike

