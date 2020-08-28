When the Air Jordan 4 was originally released all the way back in 1989, it came out in four OG colorways. Perhaps the most iconic of these offerings was the "White Cement" model which has seen quite a few retros over the years. To this day, fans swear by the "White Cement" Air Jordan 4 and as a result, Jumpman and Nike have transposed the colorway onto various different silhouettes. Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 2 is getting the "White Cement" treatment.

In the official image below, you can see that the shoe has a predominantly white upper whole the Nike swoosh is black and the midsole, as well as the black heel, are grey cement with some black speckles that stay true to the OG Air Jordan 4. Overall, it's one of those colorways that old heads and collectors will enjoy, especially if you're a fan of the Nike Zoom Freak line. Not to mention, these will look great out on the court if you're in need of something for the upcoming season.

You will be able to secure these on October 1st for $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

