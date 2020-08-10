Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and it is easy to see why. The man is constantly putting up huge numbers while helping to elevate his team in the Eastern Conference standings. Thanks to the Greek Freak, the Milwaukee Bucks are now a team that people are talking about, which has greatly increased Giannis' profile within the game of basketball. This profile has come with some obvious perks, including his own signature sneaker line with Nike.

Giannis is now on his second shoe which is appropriately called the Nike Zoom Freak 2. While there have been a couple of initial colorways, it appears as though the shoe is now customizable thanks to Nike's signature "By You" platform. For those who don't know, Nike By You is the new version of Nike ID. This system lets you make your own colorway, within the given restraints. For the Zoom Freak 2, you will have your choice between some interesting patterns, as well as some vibrant colors.

These customizable kicks are already available so all you have to do is head over to Nike.com and design your own pair. The retail price of your creation will be $140 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike