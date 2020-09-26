Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best and most popular players in the NBA over the last few years, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he has his very own sneaker deal. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar came through with the Nike Zoom Freak 1 back in 2019 an in 2020, he has blessed fans with the Nike Zoom Freak 2. This new sneaker has been rolled out over the past few weeks and new colorways continue to be shown off. In fact, yet another Nike Zoom Freak 2 is on the way, this time in a "Dusty Amethyst" colorway.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a mostly black upper with a silver Nike swoosh. From there, we are met with some purple tones on the outsole which ultimately gives us that "dusty amethyst" aesthetic. Overall, this is a very clean colorway that will be nice and subtle with any jersey, especially a Lakers one.

In terms of the shoe's release date, you can expect to cop these on October 15th for $120 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

