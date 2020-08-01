Giannis Antetokoumpo is finally back on the court with the Milwaukee Bucks and NBA fans couldn't be happier. In fact, last night, Giannis had himself an incredible game as his team defeated the Boston Celtics who are real contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. Giannis got to take to the court in his brand new signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 2 which has slowly been rolled out to retailers across the world. Many fans are excited to get their hands on this shoe and seeing Giannis wear it in a real game will go a long way in the marketing department.

As for new colorways, one of the more recent models to be shown off is the Nike Zoom Freak 2 "White Cement" which harkens back to the Air Jordan 4 of the same name. In the photo below, you can see that the sneaker boasts a white upper with grey cement hits on the midsole, as well as a black Nike swoosh. These elements come together to create a classic and clean look that will surely resonate with the most staunch Jordan Brand purists.

In terms of a release date, you can expect this model to drop on October 1st of 2020. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike