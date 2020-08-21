Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in the midst of a playoff run with the Milwaukee Bucks and his team has a great chance of going all the way and winning themselves an NBA title. Of course, there is no guarantee this will happen although it's clear that the Bucks are one of the strongest teams in the entire league when they are firing on all cylinders. Giannis has been taking the playoffs as an opportunity to show off his Nike Zoom Freak 2, and now, it's about to get a brand new colorway.

In the official photos below, you can find a brand new "Bamo" offering which contains the same colors as the Milwaukee Bucks jerseys. The upper is mostly forest green, while white and orange highlights are found throughout. We even get some colorful patterns on the Nike swoosh, which helps contribute to the overall motif of the shoe. There is no denying that these are dope, and Bucks fans will surely be looking to cop.

You will be able to grab these on September 18th so be sure to keep your eyes peeled at your local retailers. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

