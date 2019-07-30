Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA and this year, he was given his very own signature shoe with Nike. The sneaker has been called the Nike Zoom Freak 1 and has been released in quite a few colorways so far. As the summer marches on, Nike is looking to give basketball players even more colorways to choose from and so far, they haven't disappointed. The latest colorway to be shown off is actually a nod to Giannis' father who passed away and being dubbed "Roses."

The shoe is mostly white although there are red highlights on the outsole, as well as the Giannis logo that is found on both the tongue and the back heel. As for the Nike swoosh on the side, that is covered in gold and offers quite a bit contrast from the rest of the sneaker. It's an overall great look that ballplayers will appreciate while on the court.

According to Sole Collector, this pair will be coming out on September 7th for a retail price of $120 USD. Is this a must-cop for you?

Image via Nike

