Giannis Antetokounmpo's first Nike signature sneaker - the Nike Zoom Freak 1 - is reportedly slated to make its retail debut on July 3 in a classic black and white colorway.

Nike has not yet revealed official release details but it is believed the Zoom Freak 1 will retail for $120.

Nike Zoom Freak 1/SneakerReporter

The kicks are obviously highlighted by the humongous Nike swoosh on the lateral side, but the latest batch of images reveals some other details, including a "34" on the heel that is inspired by the Greek flag. Additionally, the translucent outsole is reportedly designed in a rose petal pattern as a further nod to Giannis' Greek roots as well as his late father. According to Sneaker News, the kicks come equipped with a double-stacked heel Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning.

The Zoom Freak 1 has also been revealed in a vibrant orange design, as well as a leopard-printed "Coming To America" colorway - but Nike has not yet confirmed any release details. Take a closer look at the Black/White version below, and stay tuned for official information.

