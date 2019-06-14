Giannis Antetokounmpo was easily one of the most fun players to watch in the NBA this season thanks to his ability to savagely dunk on people all while playing some pretty staunch defense. Many people believed it would be the Bucks who would win the championship this season although the Raptors ended up bouncing them in the Eastern Conference Finals which many saw as an upset. There is a chance that Giannis could end up with league MVP this season and as we head into the season Summer, his first ever Nike shoe is on the way.

There have been multiple teasers when it comes to this sneaker and now it seems as though we have some more detailed photos thanks to retailer Finish Line. The shoe is being called the Nike Zoom Freak 1 and it seems to have a peculiar design that has sneakerheads a little split on how they feel about it. The shoe has a huge backward Nike swoosh on the side while the first colorway appears to be a simple black and white. It's a fairly plain looking sneaker although it's certainly a formidable first shoe for a star like Giannis.

According to Sole Collector, it is slated to drop on July 10th for $120 USD.

Image via Finish Line

