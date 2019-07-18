Giannis Anetokounmpo is one of the most exciting players in the NBA and this past year, he won the MVP trophy. The Greek Freak is signed to Nike who is looking to capitalize on his newfound celebrity with a signature series of basketball sneakers. The first Giannis-endorsed sneaker to drop is the Nike Zoom Freak 1 which has seen a few interesting colorways make their way to the market so far. Now though, Nike and Giannis are looking to up the Ante and deliver some personalized, pop-culture-inspired shoes to the market.

One of Giannis' favorite films is Coming To America and this latest colorway does just that. The shoe has a black upper with gold highlights, including on the Nike swoosh. While the upper is black, there is a leopard print pattern that is visible underneath the black mesh. It makes for an extravagant looking sneaker that Giannis fans will surely enjoy. The shoe even says "Coming To America" on the tongue.

If you're looking to cop, the sneaker, as well as some apparel, will be dropped on August 2nd, with the shoes going for $120 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike