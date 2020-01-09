Before Zion Williamson could even be drafted into the NBA, he became famous on Twitter for bursting through his shoe. The sneaker he was wearing at the time was a Nike PG 2.5 and the brand immediately looked to find a solution. It's not every day a player explodes through their shoe and Nike wanted to make sure it never happened again. Unfortunately, Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks was on the receiving end of an exploding shoe, last night.

Matthews was wearing his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1. Everyone on the court was quite concerned for Matthews after the scene although he eventually got a new pair of shoes and went on with the game. Matthews and Giannis must have had a funny conversation after it went down.

The incident wasn't too much of a hindrance as the Bucks went on to win the game by a score of 108-97. With this latest occurrence, Nike will have to take a serious look at their manufacturing and figure out what's gone wrong. At the end of the day, NBA players are much bigger than the average consumer and are more susceptible to this kind of thing. Hopefully, they can figure out a solution before someone gets seriously injured.