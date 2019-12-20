Giannis Antetokounmpo literally crowned himself the king of the NBA on Thursday night, as his Milwaukee Bucks knocked off LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv Forum. During the fourth quarter, after Giannis drained one of his career-high five three-pointers, the reigning MVP put King James' imaginary crown atop his head and seemed to proclaim, "I wear this shit now!"

Giannis finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in Milwaukee's 111-104 victory, which puts them ahead of the Lakers for the best record in the NBA at 25-4.

"I think the most important thing is to try to stay humble. When you win MVP and you win 60 games, it's hard," Antetokounmpo explained in the arena hallway after the win, per ESPN. "You feel like, 'OK, what else?' But at the end of the day, I realize and my family realizes that I'm not supposed to be here." "I wasn't the No. 1 pick. [Anthony Davis] was. LeBron [James] was. I wasn't supposed to be here," he continued. "I'm not supposed to go against these two beasts, so I'm just happy that I'm here and happy that I'm going through the process, and I always want to be better, do better for my team, and that's what gives me joy."

Up next for the Bucks is a road game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, while the Lakers head back home for a Sunday night showdown against the Denver Nuggets.