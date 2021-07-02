Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the most important player on the Milwaukee Bucks this season, although for now, the Bucks have to find a way to win without him. After hyperextending his knee in Game 4, Giannis had to miss Game 5 last night, which the Bucks ended up winning thanks to some massive performances from their role players. Now, the Bucks are up 3-2 in the series and they have an opportunity on Saturday to end the series and make it to the NBA Finals.

Many have theorized what Giannis will do in Game 6 as his knee doesn't seem to be as bad as fans originally feared. Regardless, it seems like the Bucks are operating with an abundance of caution as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Giannis is doubtful for Game 6.

An earlier report today stated that Giannis would have to miss the entirety of the Eastern Conference Finals, even if the series goes to seven games. As for the NBA Finals, there is a chance Giannis could miss some games in that series as well, although it will all depend on just how quickly he is able to recover.

Needless to say, the Bucks are going to have a tough road to the championship although if Game 5 was any indication, they seem ready for the challenge.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images