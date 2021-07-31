Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute beast throughout the NBA playoffs as he led his Milwaukee Bucks all the way to a championship victory. After scoring 50 points in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, Giannis was awarded the Finals MVP trophy in what was a no-brainer decision. Giannis was the focal point of the Milwaukee Bucks offense all throughout the season, and when it comes to his defensive play, the Greek Freak was nothing short of amazing.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis had fans worried for his health after he hyperextended his knee in Game 4. Giannis ended up missing the rest of the series, although he eventually came back for the NBA Finals and dominated the rest of the way.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Now that the Finals are over, there are questions heading into the offseason as to whether or not Giannis will need surgery. According to reporter Jim Owczarski, Bucks General Manager Jon Horst came through with some reassurance today as he confirmed that Giannis would be good to go for next season, and it won't require any extra work.

This should come as great news for Bucks fans as it means Giannis won't be compromised next year. His knee injury could have ended poorly, but somehow, he was able to fight through it despite all of the odds.

