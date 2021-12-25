At this point, everyone in the NBA has been through some sort of COVID-19 protocol. The biggest stars in the league have had to deal with it this year, including Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. This past week, the Bucks star tested positive for the virus and it forced him to enter quarantine for a prolonged period of time.

The Bucks and their fanbase were a bit concerned about Giannis and his status for today's Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics. Of course, Christmas Day is the biggest draw of the year for the NBA, aside from the playoffs. With that being said, fans were hoping that they would get to see Giannis on the most festive day.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, fans will be getting their wish it seems, as Giannis has been cleared to play by the team. He got to work out on Friday, and everything seemed good. As long as he tests negative this morning, then there is no reason why he shouldn't be able to play when this game goes down this afternoon at 2:30 PM EST.

The NBA's COVID-19 situation continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the basketball world.