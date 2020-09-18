When the season first started, Giannis Antetokounmpo was highly-favored to become the MVP of the league, for a second-straight year. Of course, Giannis had an incredible 2018-2019 campaign, and fans were excited to see what he would be able to do this year. For the vast majority of the season, it seemed like the Bucks were the strongest team in the entire NBA, however, the NBA bubble was not kind to them as they were quickly eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Despite the lackluster playoff performance, Giannis was recently crowned with the MVP trophy. This is Giannis' second such honor which is fairly significant since he also won defensive player of the year. He now joins Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as one of three players who have been able to accomplish this.

This is certainly a bittersweet award for the Greek Freak, who would easily trade this honor for an NBA title. As of right now, there are rumors circulating around Milwaukee as to what he will decide to do in Free Agency next year. As a two-time MVP, Giannis will certainly be able to get whatever he wants.

Regardless, this is a huge accomplishment and we're sure Giannis is proud.