Giannis Antetokounmpo is far and away one of the best players in the entire NBA and is currently leading the Milwaukee Bucks to some of their best and most exciting years ever. In just a couple of years, Giannis will be eligible for a supermax extension and the Bucks have been adamant about being prepared to pay him as much as possible. The Greek Freak has made it clear he intends to keep playing in Milwaukee although you can never be sure what happens in a couple of years from now.

During a recent episode of The Jump, it was suggested that the Golden State Warriors would make a real push for Giannis although many were skeptical of these claims. In an interview with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an anonymous Bucks exec explained just how unlikely a Warriors/Giannis partnership would be.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

“Keeping Giannis, it’s a focus obviously,” the exec said. “But fighting the Warriors is not a focus. The Warriors are not the concern in the least. They’d have a long way to go to get him to Golden State, they’d have to give away a lot. He has never given any indication that he wants to leave Milwaukee. So a lot of that stuff, it is more chatter than anything.”

This should come as great news for all of the Bucks fans out there who would do anything to keep Giannis on their squad moving forward.