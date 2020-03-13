Giannis Antetokounmpo has consistently been one of the best guys in the NBA over the last few years. While he is menacing out on the court, there is no denying just how charitable he is off of it. In light of the recent NBA shutdown due to Coronavirus fears, Giannis decided to take to Twitter with an announcement for all of his followers. As it turns out, Giannis will be following Kevin Love's lead by donating $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff in Milwaukee, who are unable to work due to the hiatus.

It's a rough time for these employees as they now have no source of income coming in. With Giannis' donation, they will now have at least a bit of a safety net moving forward.

"It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier," Giannis wrote. "Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!"

As the days go by, we will certainly see more of these gestures come to the surface. The players are in a huge position to do some good and we're sure that's exactly what they will do.





