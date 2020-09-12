Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had a horrible end to their season as they were bested by the Miami Heat in just five games during the second round of the playoffs. During that series, Giannis injured his ankle and was unavailable to play at times. Following their elimination from the postseason, rumors began to swirl about what Giannis' plans were for the immediate future and whether or not he would want to be traded from Milwaukee or wait and explore his options in free agency.

Despite saying he wants to stay in Milwaukee, Giannis set Twitter ablaze today as many fans clued into the fact that he unfollowed the Bucks and all of his teammates on Instagram. Now, he only follows nine people and none of them are from the Bucks.

While this could simply be a case of Giannis wanting to clean up his social media feed, there is no denying that this, at the very least, a little bit suspicious. As you can imagine, fans have been drawing up all sorts of theories on social media, with many trying to predict where he may end up landing next.

Check out what the fans had to say, with the tweets below.