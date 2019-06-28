Nike and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo officially introduced his first signature sneaker on Friday, the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1, just one day before the kicks are slated to make their retail debut.

Thus far, it appears as though the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 has been met with approval from the sneaker community - but, as always, there are some haters. In regards to the latter, Giannis seems completely unbothered by their lack of support for his first signature shoe.

According to Nike, the Air Zoom Freak 1 pulls on inspiration from Giannis' love for the Nike Kobe line, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the Greek Freak rocked Kobes throughout all of last season. The kicks feature a double-stack Zoom Air unit along with a multidirectional traction pattern that aids positioning at the extremes of his lateral strides — the big toe and pinkie toe — as well as meeting more traditional needs of a sound defensive stance.

The first "All Bros" colorway is set to launch this Saturday, June 29, followed by a black and white rendition and a white "Roses" colorway that nods to Antetokounmpo's late father.